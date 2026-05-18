Ministry to import 104 new Metro buses to upgrade public transport

The Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development has announced that 104 new metro buses are scheduled to be imported in August to improve the efficiency of the country’s public transportation system.

The Ministry confirmed that the relevant agreement was signed today (18).

Under the agreement, all 104 modern buses are expected to arrive in Sri Lanka by August 15.

Meanwhile, the construction of new metro service depots is currently underway in areas including Kadawatha and Ratmalana in the Western Province.

The Transport Ministry further stated that the introduction of these buses into service in August is expected to mark a significant qualitative improvement in Sri Lanka’s public transport system.