Bodies of four Italian divers found after Maldives accident

Bodies of four Italian divers found after Maldives accident

May 18, 2026   06:18 pm

The bodies of four Italians who drowned during a diving accident in the Maldives have been found but not yet brought to the surface, Italy’s foreign ministry and the Maldivan military said on Monday (May 18).

“The bodies of four missing divers have been located inside the Vaavu Atoll cave, on a joint search and recovery operation,” the Maldivian National Defence Force (MNDF) said in a statement.

Italy’s foreign ministry confirmed the news.

The bodies have not yet been brought to the surface, with the MNDF saying that further dives will be “carried out in the coming days to recover the bodies”.

A government official told AFP it was a difficult operation and suggested it could “take some time” to bring up the bodies.

A group of five Italians failed to return to the surface after diving in the deep underwater cave on Thursday, with one body already having been recovered later that day.

A rescue diver who was engaged in the search for them died on Saturday.

The accident is the deadliest diving disaster in the Indian Ocean tourist destination.

Source: AFP
-- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''Beyond Mahapola'' network inaugurated; Experts highlight void in skills to fill current job market (English)

''Beyond Mahapola'' network inaugurated; Experts highlight void in skills to fill current job market (English)

Low pressure area weakening and moving away from SL; Rains, strong winds to continue tomorrow (English)

Low pressure area weakening and moving away from SL; Rains, strong winds to continue tomorrow (English)

Excess payment of Rs. 656M on remittances; People's Bank concedes error in exchange rate application (English)

Excess payment of Rs. 656M on remittances; People's Bank concedes error in exchange rate application (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

River water levels receding amid dwindling rainfall in Sri Lanka (English)

River water levels receding amid dwindling rainfall in Sri Lanka (English)