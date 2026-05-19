Health Minister calls for better quality of life for childhood cancer survivors

Children who survive cancer must be given the opportunity to lead healthy, dignified and productive lives, Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa said.

The Minister made these remarks during a special session held alongside the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

The session, titled “Measuring survival, driving change – Advancing equity through the WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer,” focused on improving childhood cancer survival rates and reducing inequalities in care.

During the event, the World Health Organization launched its latest global report, “Measuring survival, driving change,” which for the first time estimates country-level five-year survival rates for lymphoid leukaemia among children and adolescents. The report also highlighted disparities in healthcare systems and gaps in health data collection among countries.

Minister Nalinda Jayatissa noted that advances in early detection, treatment and supportive care had significantly increased childhood cancer survival rates globally. However, he stressed that survival alone should not be considered the sole measure of success.

“The true measure of success in childhood cancer is not only how many children survive, but how they live,” he said.

The Minister said Sri Lanka remains committed to strengthening lifelong care for childhood cancer survivors in partnership with the World Health Organization, international partners, healthcare professionals, civil society groups and survivor communities.

He added that Sri Lanka’s free public healthcare system provides equitable access to cancer diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, follow-up care and psychosocial support.

Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa further stated that support for childhood cancer survivors should extend beyond hospitals and continue through primary healthcare services, schools, families and communities.

He warned that survivors may experience long-term complications, including heart disease, endocrine disorders, learning difficulties, mental health challenges and social and economic hardships, requiring a lifelong and patient-centred approach to care.

Sri Lanka is currently strengthening organised follow-up services through paediatric cancer treatment centres and hospitals to ensure continuous care from childhood into adulthood, he said.

The Minister also highlighted the role of community health services, including Medical Officer of Health services, public health nursing programmes, maternal and child health services and newly introduced Arogya Suwatha centres, in supporting survivors.

The World Health Organization Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer, launched in 2018, is now active in 87 countries, with 50 countries incorporating childhood cancer control into their national health strategies.

The 79th World Health Assembly was held under the theme “One World for Health,” with representatives from 194 member states participating in the event.