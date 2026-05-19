QR code fuel distribution system to continue  Deputy Minister

Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha stated that the QR code system introduced for fuel distribution will continue to be implemented in order to manage fuel consumption.

Addressing Parliament today (19), the Deputy Minister said the decision was taken with the objective of managing and minimizing fuel consumption as much as possible amidst the prevailing global situation.

The fuel quotas allocated for each vehicle category under the QR system are as follows:

• Motor Car – 25 litres

• Three-Wheeler – 20 litres

• Van – 50 litres

• Motorcycle – 8 litres

• Bus – 100 litres

• Land Vehicles – 40 litres

• Lorry – 200 litres

• Special Purpose Vehicle – 40 litres