No water tariff increase for first half of 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to maintain the current water tariff structure during the first six months of 2026 without any revision.

The decision was taken in line with a proposal submitted by the Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply.

According to the water tariff formula approved by the Cabinet on July 15, 2024, the unit cost of water sales is required to be reviewed every six months, taking into account changes in key cost factors.

However, an analysis conducted based on the financial statements of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board for 2025 has revealed that the existing water tariffs are sufficient to cover the institution’s total operational costs.

Accordingly, the Board of Directors of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board has decided to continue the current water tariff without an increase during the first half of 2026.