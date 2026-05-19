Sri Lanka to formulate National Space Policy

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to formulate a National Space Policy for Sri Lanka.

Announcing Cabinet decisions, Minister Vijitha Herath said it has been recognised that space technology and its applications have become essential tools for national development, with a significant impact on sectors such as disaster management, communication, security, environmental monitoring, and economic forecasting.

In light of the growing global importance of space technology, the need to establish a unified national framework for space-related activities within the country has been identified, he said.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Science and Technology has planned to formulate a National Space Policy.

The proposed policy is expected to facilitate international cooperation, provide the necessary infrastructure and institutional support, enhance Sri Lanka’s productivity and participation within the global space governance framework, and ensure that all national space-related activities are conducted in accordance with international standards, treaties, and principles.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal submitted by the Minister of Science and Technology to appoint a multidisciplinary technical committee comprising experts to formulate the National Space Policy.