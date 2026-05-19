Sri Lanka signs MoU with Russia to modernise railway sector

Sri Lanka signs MoU with Russia to modernise railway sector

May 19, 2026   03:07 pm

Sri Lanka has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at securing technical expertise and investment cooperation from Russia to modernise the railway service.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 17th International Economic Forum held in Kazan, Russia.

Sri Lanka was represented at the forum by Leader of the House and Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake.

The MoU was signed between the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, with the objective of enhancing technical cooperation and investment support for the development of the country’s railway transport sector.

State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Serebryakov, also attended the signing ceremony.

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