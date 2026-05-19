Indian Air Force Chief arrives in Sri Lanka on three-day visit

Indian Air Force Chief arrives in Sri Lanka on three-day visit

May 19, 2026   03:26 pm

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, has arrived in Sri Lanka on a three-day official visit.

The Indian Air Force Chief, who arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake last night (18), is scheduled to remain in the island until May 21, according to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF). 

As part of the visit, Air Chief Marshal Singh paid floral tribute to the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Battaramulla this morning (19) before being accorded a Guard of Honour upon arrival at the SLAF Headquarters. 

An official meeting was subsequently held between the Air Force Commanders of the two countries, and the Indian Air Force Chief also called on the Deputy Minister of Defence and the Defence Secretary of Sri Lanka, the SLAF said.

According to the statement, the visit has been organised with the objective of further strengthening the longstanding security cooperation and mutual friendship between Sri Lanka and India.

During the visit, he is also scheduled to pay homage to the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy and hold meetings with the Commanders of the Sri Lanka Army and Sri Lanka Navy.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankas 5% economic growth forecast uncertain amid global instability: CBSL Governor (English)

Sri Lankas 5% economic growth forecast uncertain amid global instability: CBSL Governor (English)

South-west monsoon establishing over Sri Lanka;Heavy rains, strong winds predicted for several areas

South-west monsoon establishing over Sri Lanka;Heavy rains, strong winds predicted for several areas

War Heroes Commemoration ceremony to be held tomorrow marking 17 years since end of the war

War Heroes Commemoration ceremony to be held tomorrow marking 17 years since end of the war

Let us pay floral tribute to our war heroes; Wimal Weerawansa denied entry to War Heroes Monument (English)

Let us pay floral tribute to our war heroes; Wimal Weerawansa denied entry to War Heroes Monument (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

''Beyond Mahapola'' network inaugurated; Experts highlight void in skills to fill current job market (English)

''Beyond Mahapola'' network inaugurated; Experts highlight void in skills to fill current job market (English)