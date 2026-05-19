Indian Air Force Chief arrives in Sri Lanka on three-day visit

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, has arrived in Sri Lanka on a three-day official visit.

The Indian Air Force Chief, who arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake last night (18), is scheduled to remain in the island until May 21, according to the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF).

As part of the visit, Air Chief Marshal Singh paid floral tribute to the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial in Battaramulla this morning (19) before being accorded a Guard of Honour upon arrival at the SLAF Headquarters.

An official meeting was subsequently held between the Air Force Commanders of the two countries, and the Indian Air Force Chief also called on the Deputy Minister of Defence and the Defence Secretary of Sri Lanka, the SLAF said.

According to the statement, the visit has been organised with the objective of further strengthening the longstanding security cooperation and mutual friendship between Sri Lanka and India.

During the visit, he is also scheduled to pay homage to the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy and hold meetings with the Commanders of the Sri Lanka Army and Sri Lanka Navy.