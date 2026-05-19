Only President, defence officials invited to National War Heroes Commemoration; no political invitees, says Minister

Only President, defence officials invited to National War Heroes Commemoration; no political invitees, says Minister

May 19, 2026   03:26 pm

The government has confirmed that no political representatives were invited to the National War Heroes’ Commemoration Ceremony, to be held today (19) in Battaramulla, marking 17 years since the defeat of terrorism in Sri Lanka.

Minister Vijitha Herath made the announcement at the weekly Cabinet media briefing, stating that the event was limited to the President, Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara and the Public Security in their official capacities.

He said members of the Tri-Forces and the Police would also participate in the ceremony, while no other political figures had been invited.

Responding to questions from journalists, Minister Herath clarified that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was not among the invitees.

During the briefing, the Minister was also questioned about other commemorative events being held outside the official programme, including the “Genocide Week” commemorations in Mullaitivu.

In response, Minister Herath said that all citizens have the right to remember family members who lost their lives during the conflict, regardless of ethnicity. He added that the government is ensuring the freedom of commemoration is protected for all communities.

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