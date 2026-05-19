Police seek public assistance to arrest suspect over Akuregoda double murder

Police have requested public assistance to locate and arrest a suspect linked to the double murder of a lawyer and his wife who were shot dead in a parking area of a supermarket in Akuregoda.

The incident occurred on February 16, when unidentified gunmen opened fire inside the supermarket parking area, killing the couple on the spot.

Police said the suspect being sought is believed to have served as the driver of the vehicle used by the gunmen to flee the scene.

Authorities have released the suspect’s details as part of their efforts to apprehend him.

The suspect has been identified as Kaluarachchige Liyanage Niluksha Weerasinghe, a resident of Paragoda, Imaduwa.

Police have urged anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward and assist investigations. The suspect’s photograph has also been released to the public.

Police have urged anyone with relevant information to contact the following officers:

Director / Western Province (South) District Crime Division – 071-859 2279

Officer-in-Charge / Western Province (South) District Crime Division – 071-859 6065