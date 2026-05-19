Cabinet approves purchase of additional 15,000 MT of urea fertilizer for Yala season

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to procure 15,000 metric tonnes of urea fertilizer through Agrarian Service Committees under the Department of Agrarian Development for the 2026 Yala cultivation season.

Although initial estimates indicated that 550,000 hectares of paddy land would be cultivated during the season, current projections suggest the cultivated extent is expected to be between 450,000 and 500,000 hectares.

Based on this, officials have estimated a total requirement of around 75,000 metric tonnes of urea fertilizer for the season.

According to latest data, 48,297.87 metric tonnes of fertilizer already available in stocks is being distributed through Agrarian Service Committees.

At a Cabinet meeting held on April 6, 2026, approval was also granted to supply a 50-kilogram bag of urea fertilizer to farmers at a fixed price of Rs. 10,200.

Accordingly, the latest approval allows for the purchase of an additional 15,000 metric tonnes of urea fertilizer to ensure sufficient supply for farmers during the Yala season, based on a proposal presented by the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation.