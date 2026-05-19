Sri Lanka receives WHO recognition for eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis

Sri Lanka has been awarded special recognition by the World Health Organization (WHO) for reducing mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis to a level no longer considered a public health problem.

The recognition was granted in line with WHO-established standards and recommendations of global advisory committees, highlighting the country’s sustained progress in controlling the transmission of the diseases, according a statement issued by the Ministry of Health.

The certificate was presented during the 79th World Health Assembly currently taking place in Geneva, Switzerland.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus presented the award to Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

The WHO commended Sri Lanka’s continued efforts in maintaining elimination status through strengthened public health systems and adherence to international guidelines.