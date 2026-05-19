Suspect arrested with over 1.5 kg of Ice in Kadawatha

Suspect arrested with over 1.5 kg of Ice in Kadawatha

May 19, 2026   04:40 pm

A 41-year-old suspect has been arrested in possession of over one kilogram of ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) during a police raid in the Pahala Biyanwila area of Kadawatha.

Sri Lanka Police said the arrest was made following a raid conducted on a tip-off received by officers of the Western Province North Crime Division.

During the operation, police have seized 1 kilogram and 568 grams of ‘Ice’, along with two mobile phones, three bank cards and a motor vehicle from the suspect’s possession, police said.

The suspect has been identified as a resident of Peliyagoda, and further investigations are being conducted by the Western Province North Crime Division.

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