Met. Dept. warns of rough seas, strong winds and thundershowers across Sri Lanka

Met. Dept. warns of rough seas, strong winds and thundershowers across Sri Lanka

May 19, 2026   05:43 pm

A warning has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for rough sea conditions and strong winds over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea regions over the next three days.

According to the Met. Department, wind speeds are expected to reach 40–50 km/h and may temporarily increase up to 60 km/h, making sea areas rough at times.

In its marine forecast for the next 24 hours, the Department said showers or thundershowers are likely at several locations in sea areas off the coast from Puttalam to Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Scattered showers or thundershowers are expected during the evening or night in other parts of the island.

Winds over sea areas will blow from the southwest at speeds of 30–40 km/h, while wind speeds may temporarily increase up to 50–60 km/h in sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Kankesanthurai, Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo, Galle, Hambantota and Pottuvil.

Meanwhile, the general weather forecast issued at 4.00 p.m. today (19) states that the southwest monsoon is gradually establishing across the country.

Showers or thundershowers are expected at intervals in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North Western provinces, as well as in the Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts. Heavy rainfall exceeding 50 mm is possible in some areas, the Met. Department said.

Several spells of rain are also expected in the Northern Province, as well as in Anuradhapura and Hambantota districts.

Isolated afternoon showers or thundershowers may occur in parts of the Uva Province and in the Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of 30–40 km/h are expected in the western slopes of the central hills and across parts of the Northern, North Central, North Western and Southern provinces.

Meanwhile, the general public has been advised to take precautions against lightning and strong winds during thundershowers.

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