War heroes will always remain in our hearts, says President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says the aspirations of war heroes who fought to liberate the country included the creation of a developed and just nation, and that the government is committed to fulfilling that vision.

President Dissanayake made the remarks while addressing the 17th National War Heroes’ Commemoration Ceremony held in Battaramulla today (19).

The President said the armed forces made a significant contribution in bringing relief to millions of citizens, adding that their sacrifices must be honoured not only through remembrance but also by building a progressive and developed country.

He noted that many families continue to experience the loss of loved ones from the war, including children, spouses, and parents who still mourn.

President Dissanayake emphasized that Sri Lanka must ensure such suffering is never repeated and that lasting peace is preserved.

He also highlighted the role of the armed forces in disaster response and national emergencies, describing their service as “exceptional.”

The President said the government is working to strengthen the country’s international standing while ensuring the rule of law and judicial independence, adding that these reforms align with the aspirations of those who sacrificed their lives.

He further stated that Sri Lanka belongs to all communities and rejected division along ethnic lines, noting that the war was fought against separatism rather than any community.

President Dissanayake added that the government’s focus is to prevent the recurrence of conflict and to build a democratic society where equality before the law is guaranteed and all citizens have equal opportunity regardless of status.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake concluded by paying tribute to the armed forces for their service and reaffirming the government’s commitment to peace, unity and national development.