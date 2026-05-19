Complaint lodged with Human Rights Commission over access denial at War Heroes Monument

Complaint lodged with Human Rights Commission over access denial at War Heroes Monument

May 19, 2026   06:45 pm

A complaint has been filed with the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka over an incident in which a group was allegedly prevented from paying floral tributes at the National War Heroes’ Monument near Parliament.

The complaint was submitted today (19) by Dr. Supun Abeysinghe, a Central Committee member of the National Freedom Front, along with a group of party representatives.

The matter relates to an incident that occurred yesterday at the National War Heroes’ Monument, when a group led by former MP Wimal Weerawansa arrived at the site to pay tribute.

Tensions arose after security personnel denied the group access to the monument area.

In a statement, the Police Media Division said that preparations and rehearsal activities for the main commemoration ceremony were underway at the location at the time.

It said a group of around 35 individuals, including former MP Wimal Weerawansa, had allegedly attempted to enter the restricted area without authorization, disrupting official duties and rehearsal arrangements.

Police said officers intervened and removed the group from the site to prevent disruption.

The statement added that legal action is expected to be taken against former MP Wimal Weerawansa and others involved in the incident.

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