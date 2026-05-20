Eight bus drivers arrested in Kalutara while being under the influence of narcotics while on duty

Eight bus drivers arrested in Kalutara while being under the influence of narcotics while on duty

May 20, 2026   07:23 am

Eight bus drivers and one conductor have been arrested in Kalutara after being found allegedly under the influence of narcotics while on duty, police said.

The arrests were made yesterday (19) during a joint operation conducted by officers of the Kalutara South Police Station in collaboration with the National Transport Medical Institute.

The operation was carried out within the Kalutara South Police Division, where public transport bus drivers and conductors were subjected to inspections to identify substance abuse while on duty.

During the operation, authorities detected nine individuals suspected of reporting to work under the influence of illegal drugs and took them into custody.

The suspects, aged between 35 and 57, are residents of Payagala, Yatiyana, Dodangoda, Thebuwana, Meegahathenna and Kalutara South, police said.

Further investigations are ongoing by Kalutara South Police.

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