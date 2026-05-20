Sri Lanka has reported approximately 2,500 thalassemia patients, while between 45 and 60 children are born annually with major thalassemia, health officials revealed.

The information was disclosed during a media briefing held in conjunction with International Thalassemia Day, observed on May 8.

The Director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Unit at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Sriyani Alahapperuma stated that although the current number of patients may appear comparatively low, there is a growing risk of the disease increasing steadily in the future.

He emphasized that preventing marriages between thalassemia carriers and promoting pre-marital screening are among the most effective strategies to control the spread of the hereditary blood disorder.

Special screening programmes are currently being conducted in several high-risk districts, including Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Ragama and Batticaloa, while school-based awareness and testing initiatives are also underway.

Health authorities noted that screening can be carried out easily through government hospitals and that a standard Full Blood Count (FBC) test can help identify suspected carriers.

Meanwhile, Consultant Paediatrician and Senior Professor at the Faculty of Medicine, University of Colombo, Dr. Pujitha Wickramasinghe explained that thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder caused by defective genes inherited from both parents.

He said affected children may begin showing symptoms within the first year of life, including reduced physical activity and delayed growth. Bone marrow transplantation remains the only curative treatment currently available, although it is limited to selected patients.

Consultant Haematologist at the Anuradhapura Thalassemia Unit, Dr. Chathurma Piyarathna stated that thalassemia is a non-communicable hereditary condition affecting haemoglobin production in red blood cells. She warned that when two carriers have children, there is a significant risk of major thalassemia occurring in offspring.