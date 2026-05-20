New Batticaloa Public Library vested in the public

The new Public Library Building of the Batticaloa Municipal Council was ceremonially vested in the public this morning (20) in the presence of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, with former Member of Parliament M.A. Sumanthiran officially declaring the building open.

In parallel with the opening ceremony, the official website of the library was also launched by the President, according to the President’s Media Division.

Addressing the gathering, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that he was pleased to witness the successful completion of the library project, which had previously remained stalled midway.

A notable feature of the newly opened library building is the establishment of a separate unit dedicated to providing children with scientific and technological knowledge.

The President further stated that, at a time when the culture of reading is gradually declining in the country, the continued enthusiasm shown by the Tamil community towards reading should be appreciated, the statement said.

He remarked that opening a library is akin to eliminating the need for a prison and expressed confidence that the opening of the new Batticaloa Public Library Building would help sustain and encourage the reading culture among the Tamil people.

The President also joined an inspection tour of the new library building and engaged in a cordial discussion with the staff of the Municipal Council, PMD said.

During the occasion, the Mayor of the Batticaloa Municipal Council, K. Sivam Packiyanathan, presented a commemorative memento to the President. Marking the occasion, the President also planted a sapling within the library premises, it added.

Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunnetti, Eastern Province Governor Professor Jayantha Lal Ratnasekera, Kandasamy Prabhu, G. Srineshan, S. Rasamanickam and M.L.A.M. Hizbullah, along with government and opposition Members of Parliament, members of the Batticaloa Municipal Council and several state officials, were also present at the event.

--PMD--