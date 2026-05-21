Police freeze assets of couple over alleged drug trafficking via instant money transfers

Police have frozen assets belonging to a married couple accused of trafficking narcotics through instant money transfer systems.

The decision was taken by the Illegal Assets Investigation Division following a lengthy investigation conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, police said.

Investigations have revealed that the couple, residents of Siri Sara Uyana, Baseline Road, Borella, had been engaged in drug trafficking activities since 2017.

Police further stated that proceeds from the alleged illegal trade were deposited into bank accounts belonging to the female suspect’s mother.

It has also been revealed that the female suspect had used illicit earnings to purchase a property in Oruwala, Athurugiriya, in December 2023 for nearly Rs. 30 million. The property consists of a six-perch land with a house built on it.

Authorities have issued a seven-day freezing order on the property with effect from yesterday (20) under the provisions of the Money Laundering Act.

The suspects were arrested yesterday in Athurugiriya by officers of the Illegal Assets Investigation Division.

They have been identified as a 32-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man from Borella.

Police further said investigations are continuing into six bank accounts held in the names of the suspects and the woman’s mother, as well as a luxury vehicle registered under the male suspect, believed to have been purchased using proceeds of drug trafficking.