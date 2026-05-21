42 antique paintings missing from National Art Gallery  Minister

42 antique paintings missing from National Art Gallery  Minister

May 21, 2026   10:14 am

A total of 42 antique paintings from the National Art Gallery have been reported missing, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Hiniduma Sunil Senevi told Parliament.

The Minister made the statement today (21) while responding to oral questions in Parliament.

He said that a stock verification board had conducted an inspection of paintings and sculptures at the National Art Gallery in 2015, after which information regarding the missing artworks was identified.

Accordingly, while the stock register recorded a total of 281 paintings, only 239 are currently present at the National Art Gallery, the Minister added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President urges reduced consumption of fuel and imported goods amidst soaring US dollar (English)

President urges reduced consumption of fuel and imported goods amidst soaring US dollar (English)

President urges reduced consumption of fuel and imported goods amidst soaring US dollar (English)

Opposition pays tribute at War Heroes' Memorial in commemoration of 'National Victory Day' (English)

Opposition pays tribute at War Heroes' Memorial in commemoration of 'National Victory Day' (English)

Health Minister highlights Sri Lanka's progress in maternal and child health at World Health Assembly (English)

Health Minister highlights Sri Lanka's progress in maternal and child health at World Health Assembly (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

President reviews UDA projects; Officials instructed to utilize all funds allocated for this year (English)

President reviews UDA projects; Officials instructed to utilize all funds allocated for this year (English)

'Rupee in free fall' Government's downfall imminent  Dayasiri (English)

'Rupee in free fall' Government's downfall imminent  Dayasiri (English)

'Will not betray the hopes of our heroes' - President at National War Heroes' Commemoration Ceremony (English)

'Will not betray the hopes of our heroes' - President at National War Heroes' Commemoration Ceremony (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin