42 antique paintings missing from National Art Gallery  Minister

A total of 42 antique paintings from the National Art Gallery have been reported missing, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Hiniduma Sunil Senevi told Parliament.

The Minister made the statement today (21) while responding to oral questions in Parliament.

He said that a stock verification board had conducted an inspection of paintings and sculptures at the National Art Gallery in 2015, after which information regarding the missing artworks was identified.

Accordingly, while the stock register recorded a total of 281 paintings, only 239 are currently present at the National Art Gallery, the Minister added.