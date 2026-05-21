Luxury cruise ship makes maiden call at Colombo Port carrying over 2,300 tourists

Luxury cruise ship makes maiden call at Colombo Port carrying over 2,300 tourists

May 21, 2026   11:46 am

A luxury passenger cruise ship named ‘‘Mein Schiff 6’’, carrying 2,380 tourists, has arrived at the Colombo Port and docked at the East Container Terminal Stage (ECT).

The vessel, which sails under the Maltese flag, has a crew of 951 members on board, according to the Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation.

Measuring 295 metres in length and 42 metres in width, this marks the first-ever visit of this ship to Sri Lanka.

The arriving tourists were welcomed with cultural and artistic performances, organized by local tourism agencies as part of the reception arrangements.

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