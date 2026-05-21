Govt. will not seek electricity tariff hike until September  Minister

The government will not request an increase in electricity tariffs from the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) until September, according to the Minister of Energy, Anura Karunathilaka.

The Energy Minister made the statement in Parliament today (21) while responding to a question raised by Member of Parliament Ravi Karunanayake during the oral questions session.

Addressing concerns over the recent increase in the US dollar and the impact of the Middle East crisis on energy costs, Minister Karunathilaka said the direct impact of the latest electricity tariff revision would mainly affect consumers using more than 180 electricity units.

He further stated that the present government had provided a subsidy amounting to Rs. 15 billion to cover the burden on other categories of electricity consumers.

The Minister emphasized that the present government currently had no plans to seek approval from the PUCSL for a further electricity tariff increase before September.