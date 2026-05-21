Police to implement special security program during Vesak Week

A special island-wide security program will be implemented during the Vesak week to ensure devotees can observe religious activities in a peaceful and secure environment, the Police headquarters has announced.

In a statement, Police noted that Vesak Full Moon Poya Day, regarded as the most sacred occasion for Buddhists worldwide, falls on May 30, 2026.

Police stated that large crowds are expected to gather at Buddhist temples and sacred sites across the island during the Vesak season, while Vesak lantern displays, pandals, and ‘Bhakthi Gee’ programs are also scheduled to be held in many areas.

Accordingly, the Inspector General of Police has instructed all police stations to take necessary steps to minimize traffic congestion and ensure public convenience near Vesak celebration zones.

Sri Lanka Police further stated that mobile patrols and special security operations would be intensified across all police divisions during both daytime and nighttime hours in order to strengthen public safety and protect property.

Police warned that strict legal action would be taken against individuals or groups engaging in activities that undermine the dignity and sanctity of the Vesak festival or cause inconvenience to devotees.

The general public has also been requested to cooperate with authorities by following guidelines issued for the festive period, including avoiding excessive noise, inappropriate behavior and the use of alcohol or narcotic substances during Vesak celebrations.Organizers of Dansal programs have been advised to follow health and safety regulations and implement proper crowd management measures to prevent traffic congestion.

Police further urged the public to remain vigilant regarding suspicious individuals, safeguard personal belongings, and ensure the safety of children and elderly persons in crowded areas.

Authorities stated that road accident-related video footage could be reported via WhatsApp to 070-4755600, while complaints regarding vehicles emitting excessive smoke could be submitted to 070-3500525.

In the event of emergencies requiring police assistance, the public has been advised to contact the emergency hotlines 118 and 119.