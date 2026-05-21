Sri Lanka expresses concern over treatment of Global Sumud Flotilla detainees

The Government of Sri Lanka has expressed deep concern over footage posted by Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which appears to depict the dehumanizing treatment of detainees linked to the “Global Sumud Flotilla.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said it was engaging with the Israeli Foreign Ministry through diplomatic channels to secure immediate consular access to an affected Sri Lankan national.

The Ministry further stated that discussions were underway to ensure guarantees for the individual’s safety, wellbeing, and dignity, as well as her swift and safe repatriation to Sri Lanka.

It added that the government remains fully committed to the protection and welfare of Sri Lankan citizens abroad.