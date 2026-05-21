Sri Lanka expresses concern over treatment of Global Sumud Flotilla detainees

Sri Lanka expresses concern over treatment of Global Sumud Flotilla detainees

May 21, 2026   02:20 pm

The Government of Sri Lanka has expressed deep concern over footage posted by Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which appears to depict the dehumanizing treatment of detainees linked to the “Global Sumud Flotilla.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said it was engaging with the Israeli Foreign Ministry through diplomatic channels to secure immediate consular access to an affected Sri Lankan national.

The Ministry further stated that discussions were underway to ensure guarantees for the individual’s safety, wellbeing, and dignity, as well as her swift and safe repatriation to Sri Lanka.

It added that the government remains fully committed to the protection and welfare of Sri Lankan citizens abroad.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President urges reduced consumption of fuel and imported goods amidst soaring US dollar (English)

President urges reduced consumption of fuel and imported goods amidst soaring US dollar (English)

Opposition pays tribute at War Heroes' Memorial in commemoration of 'National Victory Day' (English)

Opposition pays tribute at War Heroes' Memorial in commemoration of 'National Victory Day' (English)

Health Minister highlights Sri Lanka's progress in maternal and child health at World Health Assembly (English)

Health Minister highlights Sri Lanka's progress in maternal and child health at World Health Assembly (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

President reviews UDA projects; Officials instructed to utilize all funds allocated for this year (English)

President reviews UDA projects; Officials instructed to utilize all funds allocated for this year (English)

'Rupee in free fall' Government's downfall imminent  Dayasiri (English)

'Rupee in free fall' Government's downfall imminent  Dayasiri (English)

'Will not betray the hopes of our heroes' - President at National War Heroes' Commemoration Ceremony (English)

'Will not betray the hopes of our heroes' - President at National War Heroes' Commemoration Ceremony (English)