Police issue guidelines on action to take after mobile phone loss or theft

Sri Lanka Police say complaints regarding lost, misplaced and stolen mobile phones are reported daily to police stations across the country, warning that such devices can be misused if they fall into the wrong hands.

The Police Media Division stated that stolen or lost phones are often used for anti-social and illegal activities, with owners sometimes becoming unintended victims due to sensitive personal and financial data stored on the devices.

Accordingly, Police have urged the general public to take immediate precautionary steps in the event of a phone loss or theft, including deactivating the SIM card through the relevant service provider to prevent misuse and assist recovery efforts.

Police also emphasized the importance of providing the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number when lodging a complaint. Users have been advised to record their IMEI number in advance by dialing *#06# on their devices.

In addition, the public has been encouraged to register device details through the Police online system “I Need” (ineed.police.lk), which is used to support tracking and recovery operations.

Sri Lanka Police reported that in 2024, 2,796 lost mobile phones were recovered and returned to owners, while 928 stolen devices were identified and legal action was taken against offenders. In 2025 so far, 2,355 lost phones have been recovered and 1,019 individuals have been arrested in connection with stolen mobile phones.

Police further warned that knowingly purchasing or retaining stolen property is a punishable offense under the Penal Code, carrying potential imprisonment of up to three years in certain cases.

The general public has also been advised to verify the status of second-hand or new mobile phones before purchase using the “Find Genuine Phone” feature available on the “I Need” platform.

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and ensure the authenticity of mobile devices to avoid legal and security risks.