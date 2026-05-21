79-year-old woman found murdered, body concealed in suitcase in Seeduwa

79-year-old woman found murdered, body concealed in suitcase in Seeduwa

May 21, 2026   06:41 pm

The body of a 79-year-old woman, who is suspected to have been gruesomely murdered, has been discovered stuffed inside a suitcase at her residence in the Seeduwa Police area.

The deceased has been identified as Girli Chandrani, a resident of the Piyasamara area in Mukalangamuwa, Seeduwa.

Police stated that officers searched the residence in question yesterday (20) following information received and discovered the woman’s body concealed inside a suitcase in a room of the residence.

Following preliminary investigations into the incident, police arrested a 42-year-old man who had reportedly visited the house to carry out maintenance work.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect is allegedly a drug addict and that the murder was committed with the intention of robbing the victim’s gold jewellery.

Police further stated that the body had subsequently been concealed inside the suitcase by the suspect.

Negombo Acting Magistrate Indika Silva and the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) visited the crime scene and conducted preliminary investigations and the magisterial inquiry.

Seeduwa Police are conducting further investigations into the alleged murder and robbery.

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