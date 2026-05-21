Sajith calls for All Party Conference amid economic downturn

Sajith calls for All Party Conference amid economic downturn

May 21, 2026   10:32 pm

The Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa has called for an All Party Conference in order to discuss the ongoing economic downturn including the rapid depreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee. 

Premadasa said the opposition has come together in unity as the country is once again facing what he described as a dangerous economic warning sign.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated that the rapid depreciation of the rupee, rising cost pressures, and growing economic uncertainty cannot be viewed as a partisan issue.

Premadasa further noted that the opposition has decided to formally request President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to immediately convene an All Party Conference to develop urgent national solutions before the situation escalates further.

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