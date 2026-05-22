Very heavy rains above 200 mm likely in some areas today: Met. Dept

Very heavy rains above 200 mm likely in some areas today: Met. Dept

May 22, 2026   07:24 am

According to the Department of Meteorology, the South-West monsoon is gradually establishing over the island.

The current rainy conditions over the south-western parts of the island are expected to continue for the next few hours.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and North-Western provinces, as well as in the Galle, Matara, Kandy, and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Very heavy rainfall exceeding 200 mm is likely in some areas of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and North-Western provinces, the Department of Meteorology said.

Heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm is also likely in some areas of the Galle, Matara, Kandy, and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Several spells of showers are expected in the Northern Province and the Anuradhapura District, it said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva Province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2:00 p.m.
 
Fairly strong winds of about 35–45 km/h can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills, and in the Northern, North-Central, North-Western, and Southern provinces, as well as in the Trincomalee District.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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