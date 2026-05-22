Three wards at Chilaw General Hospital inundated amid heavy rainfall

It is reported that, due to prevailing heavy rainfall, three wards at the Chilaw General Hospital have been inundated.

The Deputy Director of the hospital, Dinesh Koggala, stated that arrangements were made to transfer patients from the affected wards to other wards within the hospital.

Furthermore, it is reported that, following the torrential rainfall experienced since last night, numerous roads in the Puttalam area have been flooded and trees have fallen onto several roadways.

Vehicular movement on the Puttalam–Madampe–Galahitiyawa road has come to a complete standstill after a tree collapsed across the roadway.

Accordingly, Madampe Police have advised motorists travelling along this route to use alternative roads.