Advisory issued to residents along Attanagalu Oya amid heavy rainfall

Advisory issued to residents along Attanagalu Oya amid heavy rainfall

May 22, 2026   11:04 am

The Department of Irrigation states that, in view of the prevailing heavy rainfall across Sri Lanka, a minor flood situation could develop in areas surrounding the Attanagalu Oya.

The Director of Hydrology and Disaster Management of the Department, Engineer L.S. Sooriyabandara, stated that water levels in several river basins have risen due to rainfall experienced since last night (21).

He further noted that, according to the Dunamale gauging station, rainfall exceeding 200 mm has already been recorded, while certain locations in the upper catchment area have received rainfall exceeding 250 mm.

He added that, as a result, there is a risk of inundation in low-lying areas such as Gampaha, Katana, and Wattala.

Engineer L.S. Sooriyabandara further stated that rainfall between 200 mm and 300 mm has been recorded in certain locations, and that updates on the evolving situation will be issued as necessary.

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