Six schools in Dehiowita Edu. Zone closed due to bad weather

Due to the prevailing rainy weather conditions, steps have been taken to close six schools in the Dehiowita Education Zone today (22).

The Zonal Director of Education has instructed the principals of three schools in the Ruwanwella area and three schools in the Dehiowita area to suspend academic activities and send students home.

The Dehiowita Zonal Director of Education, H.L. Harishchandra, stated that the decision on whether to conduct classes or grant leave for the remaining schools has been delegated to the respective school principals, taking the prevailing weather conditions into consideration.

Meanwhile, the Kegalle–Avissawella road has been flooded in the Dehiowita area due to heavy rainfall, resulting in disruptions to vehicular movement, said Ada Derana reporter.