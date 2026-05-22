21 Sri Lankan criminal suspects deported from Dubai arrive at Mattala

21 Sri Lankan criminal suspects deported from Dubai arrive at Mattala

May 22, 2026   11:40 am

Twenty-one wanted criminal suspects, including alleged underworld figures “Mahawatta Chamara” and “Kudu Duminda,” who were deported from Dubai, have arrived at the Mattala International Airport early this morning (22), according to Sri Lanka Police.

The suspects’ flight had reportedly been diverted to Mattala Airport due to adverse weather conditions and heavy rainfall near the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

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