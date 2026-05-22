Slight decline observed in US Dollars selling price

Slight decline observed in US Dollars selling price

May 22, 2026   12:07 pm

According to the daily exchange rate official chart released today (22) by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying rate of the US Dollar is recorded at Rs. 342.67, while the selling rate is Rs. 353.17.

The highest buying and selling rates since March 2, 2023, were recorded yesterday (21), with the buying rate at Rs. 342.63 and the selling rate at Rs. 354.03.

However, according to the daily exchange rates of licensed commercial banks in the country today, a slight decline has been observed in the selling rate of the US Dollar. 

While the selling rate had risen to Rs. 354.00 in several banks yesterday, it has reportedly decreased to around Rs. 349.00 today. It is also reported that the selling rate currently fluctuates between Rs. 349.00 and Rs. 354.00 across different banks.

Accordingly, the buying and selling rates of the US Dollar as indicated by several licensed commercial banks in the country this morning (22) are as follows:

 

• Bank of Ceylon: Rs. 340.75 – Rs. 349.75

• People’s Bank: Rs. 343.95 – Rs. 354.24

• Sampath Bank: Rs. 343.50 – Rs. 352.50

• Commercial Bank: Rs. 343.09 – Rs. 354.25

• Hatton National Bank (HNB): Rs. 344.50 – Rs. 353.00

• Seylan Bank: Rs. 342.75 – Rs. 354.75

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