The Ampara District Special Coordinating Committee meeting will be held this afternoon (22) at the auditorium of the Ampara District Secretariat under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

This will be held with the objective of reviewing the progress of development projects being implemented for the people of the Ampara District, relief measures provided to those affected by Cyclone Ditwah, and programmes being carried out for infrastructure development, according to a statement issued by the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Meanwhile, construction work on the Nintavur Cultural Centre, which had commenced several years ago but was left incomplete midway, recommenced this morning (22) under the patronage of the President.

An allocation of Rs. 300 million has been made through the 2026 Budget to resume construction of the cultural centre, with the objective of preserving and passing on the cultural values of the Ampara District, which has a rich cultural heritage, to future generations.

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs. 945.04 million, and construction is scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2027, it said.

In addition, construction work on the Ampara Multi-Purpose Town Hall, aimed at addressing a long-standing shortcoming in the Ampara town, also commenced this morning (22) under the patronage of the President.

The project, which is being carried out at a cost of Rs. 1,744.85 million, is scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2028, the PMD added.

--PMD--