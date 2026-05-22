Arrest warrant issued for ex-Minister Basil Rajapaksa

The Matara Magistrate’s Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of former Minister Basil Rajapaksa, said Ada Derana reporter.

Matara Chief Magistrate Chaturanga Eranga Dissanayake ordered the issuance of the warrant after the former minister failed to appear before court in connection with an ongoing case.

The warrant was issued due to Basil Rajapaksa’s absence from the Matara Magistrate’s Court today (22) in relation to a case filed by the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division regarding the purchase of a one-and-a-half-acre land located at the Brown’s Hill address on Eliyakanda Road, Matara.

Counsel representing Basil Rajapaksa submitted medical reports to court, informing that he was unable to appear as he is currently abroad receiving treatment for an illness, said Ada Derana reporter.

However, considering the submissions and noting that Basil Rajapaksa has repeatedly failed to appear before court, the Magistrate ordered that a warrant be issued for his arrest.