Ex-Sri Lanka Cricket selection chief seeks formal explanation over removal from post

Ex-Sri Lanka Cricket selection chief seeks formal explanation over removal from post

May 22, 2026   05:41 pm

Former Chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Selection Committee, Pramodya Wickramasinghe, has reportedly directed a letter to the Minister of Sports, Sunil Kumara Gamage.

In his letter, the ex-cricketer states that he has not yet received any official written communication regarding the decision taken by the Sports Ministry and Sri Lanka Cricket to remove him from his position before the completion of his official term and to restructure the selection committee.

He further notes that receiving an official written notification would enable him to formally and professionally conclude his responsibilities, as well as to ensure that personal records properly reflect the conclusion of his tenure. 

While expressing his appreciation for strategic administrative decisions made in the interest of the development of the sport, however, he has requested that the authorities provide a clear rationale or clarification for the said decision to prematurely conclude the contract.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Prices of imported items could rise by 25% amid rupee depreciation: CLA (English)

Prices of imported items could rise by 25% amid rupee depreciation: CLA (English)

Govt. to prioritise rural roads, drinking water supply and waste management in next budget (English)

Govt. to prioritise rural roads, drinking water supply and waste management in next budget (English)

Govt says exchange rate fluctuations can't be controlled overnight; Opp. warns of interest rate hike (English)

Govt says exchange rate fluctuations can't be controlled overnight; Opp. warns of interest rate hike (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President urges reduced consumption of fuel and imported goods amidst soaring US dollar (English)

President urges reduced consumption of fuel and imported goods amidst soaring US dollar (English)

Opposition pays tribute at War Heroes' Memorial in commemoration of 'National Victory Day' (English)

Opposition pays tribute at War Heroes' Memorial in commemoration of 'National Victory Day' (English)