Ex-Sri Lanka Cricket selection chief seeks formal explanation over removal from post

Former Chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Selection Committee, Pramodya Wickramasinghe, has reportedly directed a letter to the Minister of Sports, Sunil Kumara Gamage.

In his letter, the ex-cricketer states that he has not yet received any official written communication regarding the decision taken by the Sports Ministry and Sri Lanka Cricket to remove him from his position before the completion of his official term and to restructure the selection committee.

He further notes that receiving an official written notification would enable him to formally and professionally conclude his responsibilities, as well as to ensure that personal records properly reflect the conclusion of his tenure.

While expressing his appreciation for strategic administrative decisions made in the interest of the development of the sport, however, he has requested that the authorities provide a clear rationale or clarification for the said decision to prematurely conclude the contract.