Passengers advised to arrive early as flooding disrupts access roads to BIA

Passengers traveling to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake are advised to arrive at least four hours prior to their flights due to flooding affecting the surrounding areas and access roads to the airport.

Airport authorities stated that several access roads to the airport are currently inundated, with the Naikanda and Kovinna areas also severely affected by rising water levels.

Officials further requested passengers to use the Colombo–Katunayake Expressway as much as possible and to avoid alternative routes in order to minimize delays and travel disruptions.

In a social media post, the BIA stated:

‘‘Dear passengers and airport visitors, due to ongoing rainy conditions, we recommend using the Colombo - Katunayake Expressway route to reach Bandaranaike International Airport. This ensures a safer, faster journey and helps you avoid traffic delays. Please plan ahead and allow extra travel time for a smooth departure.’‘