Meningitis spreading among schoolchildren in several areas; Public urged not to panic

Meningitis spreading among schoolchildren in several areas; Public urged not to panic

May 22, 2026   07:53 pm

Chief Health Epidemiologist Dr. Palitha Karunapema says that viral meningitis is currently spreading among schoolchildren in certain areas, but there is no need for any undue fear.

He noted that the disease, which was first reported from Deniyaya, has now been detected in several other areas as well.

Accordingly, 28 cases have been reported from Diyatalawa, 13 from Welimada, and 25 from Rikillagaskada, Dr. Karunapema said.

Speaking to the media, he confirmed that the medical condition has been identified as viral meningitis and that the health authorities are carrying out a thorough investigation into the situation.

He further stated that the illness is predominantly affecting schoolchildren, with common symptoms including high fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting.

Dr. Karunapema emphasized that the condition is not severe and can be fully treated, adding that there is no cause for alarm.

He also elaborated:

‘‘These days, cases of meningitis are being reported. It was first identified in Deniyaya, and later cases were reported from hospitals in Diyatalawa, Welimada, and Rikillagaskada. Proper investigations and testing have been carried out, and the condition has been confirmed. The disease has spread among schoolchildren. The symptoms include high fever, headache, and vomiting. All affected patients have been admitted to hospitals.’‘

‘‘With treatment, the disease can be cured within 5–7 days. Therefore, there is no need for undue fear. Necessary measures are being taken to control the situation, and all patients are receiving proper care.’‘

He urged the public to remain cautious during the ongoing rainy season and Vesak period, and to take necessary precautions to prevent further spread of the disease.

He further advised that special care should be taken as the infection can spread through contaminated food and water, and stressed the importance of maintaining proper hygiene practices. He also noted that health authorities are working in close coordination with schools to minimize further transmission.

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