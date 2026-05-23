Heavy showers expected in several parts of the island today

Heavy showers expected in several parts of the island today

May 23, 2026   06:48 am

South-West monsoon is gradually getting established over the island, the Department of Meteorology stated. 

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Heavy rainfalls of about 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. 

A few showers will occur in the Anuradhapura district, the Met. Department noted. 

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 1.00 pm. 

Fairly strong winds about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Southern provinces and in the Trincomalee district, it noted. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

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