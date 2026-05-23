US Embassy denies reports claiming FBI team arrived in Sri Lanka

US Embassy denies reports claiming FBI team arrived in Sri Lanka

May 23, 2026   07:24 pm

The US Embassy in Colombo has rejected certain local media reports which claim that a “team” from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrived in Sri Lanka to support the investigation into the USD 2.5 million cyber fraud involving Treasury funds. 

“No such deployment has occurred,” a spokesperson for the embassy said in reference to the claims. 

She stated that, as is standard practice in many countries, the United States maintains an FBI Legal Attaché presence at the Embassy to coordinate ongoing law enforcement cooperation with host nation counterparts when requested.

The US Embassy official emphasised that accuracy matters, particularly on sensitive security and investigative matters.

Certain local media reports had claimed that an FBI team had arrived in Sri Lanka to assist local authorities in investigating the cyber theft of USD 2.5 million in Treasury funds, as well as a USD 625,000 payment to the US postal authorities, which had allegedly been diverted by cybercriminals.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President AKD assures country will not face another economic collapse like in 2022 (English)

President AKD assures country will not face another economic collapse like in 2022 (English)

Opposition parties convene to discuss rising economic pressure from rupee depreciation (English)

Opposition parties convene to discuss rising economic pressure from rupee depreciation (English)

Opposition requests for an all-party conference to discuss current economic concerns (English)

Opposition requests for an all-party conference to discuss current economic concerns (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Prices of imported items could rise by 25% amid rupee depreciation: CLA (English)

Prices of imported items could rise by 25% amid rupee depreciation: CLA (English)

Govt. to prioritise rural roads, drinking water supply and waste management in next budget (English)

Govt. to prioritise rural roads, drinking water supply and waste management in next budget (English)

Govt says exchange rate fluctuations can't be controlled overnight; Opp. warns of interest rate hike (English)

Govt says exchange rate fluctuations can't be controlled overnight; Opp. warns of interest rate hike (English)