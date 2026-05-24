The Sri Lankan community in Melbourne has pledged its support to the entrepreneurial vision proposed by the leader of the Sarvajana Balawegaya leader, Parliamentarian Dilith Jayaweera during a community event held in Australia.

The pledge of support was extended at the “කැක්කුම Sri Lanka – Mingle with Dilith” programme organised by the Sarvajana Balawegaya together with the Melbourne Solidarity organisation at the Acacia Campus Theatre in Melbourne.

In a message shared on X, (formerly Twitter), MP Dilith Jayaweera stated that the Sri Lankan diaspora in Melbourne demonstrated strong commitment towards the future development of Sri Lanka and expressed readiness to contribute towards rebuilding the nation.

The Parliamentarian noted that the event venue was filled to capacity and said the attendees displayed warmth, patriotism, and confidence in the country’s future.

“At any moment, they stand ready to contribute towards rebuilding the nation and extending their fullest support for mother Sri Lanka,” he said.

MP Jayaweera expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet Sri Lankans living overseas, adding that they continue to carry the Sri Lankan spirit in their hearts despite being thousands of miles away from home.

He further stated that he witnessed “love, hope, and unwavering faith in the future of Sri Lanka” among members of the Sri Lankan community in Melbourne.

MP Jayaweera also highlighted the participation of the younger generation born in Australia, noting that many continue to embrace Sri Lankan culture and traditions.

According to the Sarvajana Balawegaya leader, the overseas Sri Lankan community pledged support towards the entrepreneurial vision the party aims to implement in the future, describing it as a shared vision for Sri Lankans both in the country and abroad.