An explosion on a railway track in Pakistan’s Quetta killed at least 24 people, news outlet Al ⁠Arabiya reported on Sunday, citing officials.

More than 50 were injured in the blast, which derailed a cargo train and was followed by gunfire, ⁠Al Jazeera reported.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the incident, which ⁠he said ‘‘resulted in the tragic loss of innocent ⁠lives and left many others injured.’‘

Source: Reuters

-Agencies