Powerful bomb explosion in Pakistans Quetta kills 24, reports say
May 24, 2026 02:32 pm
An explosion on a railway track in Pakistan’s Quetta killed at least 24 people, news outlet Al Arabiya reported on Sunday, citing officials.
More than 50 were injured in the blast, which derailed a cargo train and was followed by gunfire, Al Jazeera reported.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the incident, which he said ‘‘resulted in the tragic loss of innocent lives and left many others injured.’‘
Source: Reuters
-Agencies