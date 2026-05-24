Powerful bomb explosion in Pakistans Quetta kills 24, reports say

Powerful bomb explosion in Pakistans Quetta kills 24, reports say

May 24, 2026   02:32 pm

An explosion on a railway track in Pakistan’s Quetta killed at least 24 people, news outlet Al ⁠Arabiya reported on Sunday, citing officials.

More than 50 were injured in the blast, which derailed a cargo train and was followed by gunfire, ⁠Al Jazeera reported.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the incident, which ⁠he said ‘‘resulted in the tragic loss of innocent ⁠lives and left many others injured.’‘

Source: Reuters
 -Agencies 

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