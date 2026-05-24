Two workers injured after part of six-storey building collapses in Kandy

Two workers have sustained injuries and admitted to the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital after a section of a six-storey building collapsed along the E.L. Senanayake Mawatha in Kandy, police said.

The incident occurred around 11.30 a.m. today (24) near a fuel filling station. One of the victims was reportedly trapped under a fallen concrete slab before being rescued by bystanders and rushed to hospital.

Police stated that a protruding concrete section on the second floor of the building had broken off and fallen, causing the accident.

Kandy Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.