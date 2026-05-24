Two workers injured after part of six-storey building collapses in Kandy

Two workers injured after part of six-storey building collapses in Kandy

May 24, 2026   03:23 pm

Two workers have sustained injuries and admitted to the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital after a section of a six-storey building collapsed along the E.L. Senanayake Mawatha in Kandy, police said.

The incident occurred around 11.30 a.m. today (24) near a fuel filling station. One of the victims was reportedly trapped under a fallen concrete slab before being rescued by bystanders and rushed to hospital.

Police stated that a protruding concrete section on the second floor of the building had broken off and fallen, causing the accident.

Kandy Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.05.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.05.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.05.24

Children's rights must be given priority among fundamental rights in Sri Lanka - Sajith (English)

Children's rights must be given priority among fundamental rights in Sri Lanka - Sajith (English)

Over 27,000 individuals affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka (English)

Over 27,000 individuals affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka (English)

'No economic crisis in Sri Lanka ever again'  President Anura Kumara (English)

'No economic crisis in Sri Lanka ever again'  President Anura Kumara (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President AKD assures country will not face another economic collapse like in 2022 (English)

President AKD assures country will not face another economic collapse like in 2022 (English)

Opposition parties convene to discuss rising economic pressure from rupee depreciation (English)

Opposition parties convene to discuss rising economic pressure from rupee depreciation (English)

Opposition requests for an all-party conference to discuss current economic concerns (English)

Opposition requests for an all-party conference to discuss current economic concerns (English)