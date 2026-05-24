Trio arrested for aiding and abetting murder in Galle shooting case

Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting a murder committed by shooting in Dangedara, Galle on May 12, police stated.

The arrests were made by officers of the Walana Anti-Vice Unit, who detained the suspects yesterday, police noted.

During the arrest, police also seized 12 grams and 260 milligrams of heroin in possession of one of the suspects.

The suspects, aged 24 and 38, are residents of Girandurukotte and Mahawewa.

Police further stated that investigations are continuing.

In a related development, the Galle Divisional Crimes Investigation Unit also arrested another suspect connected to the same murder case yesterday.

The 22-year-old suspect, a resident of Habaraduwa, was taken into custody as investigations continue into the fatal shooting.