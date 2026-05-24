Suspect in Hatton double murder and gold robbery case undergoes medical examination

A suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a married couple in Dickoya, Hatton and the theft of 18 sovereign pounds of gold jewellery has been referred to the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) at Dickoya Base Hospital for examination, police said.

The suspect was arrested yesterday (23) following a joint operation conducted by officers of the Hatton and Bogawantalawa Police Divisions.

Police stated that the suspect was subsequently taken to hospital to obtain a medical report prior to being produced before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court. Investigations are being carried out by the Hatton Police Criminal Investigation Division.

According to police, the suspect had been in hiding at the residence of his wife’s brother in an estate in Bogawantalawa at the time of arrest.

Authorities also said that the suspect and his wife are expected to be produced before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court, where detention orders will be sought to facilitate further investigations.

Police further noted that following the circulation of the suspect’s photograph through media and social media platforms, the stolen gold jewellery could not be pawned or sold. The recovered items have since been taken into police custody.

Meanwhile, the funeral of the murdered couple was held this afternoon (24) at the Darawala public cemetery in Dickoya, with a large number of people in attendance.