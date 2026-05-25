Convict sentenced to death in Vidya murder case dies by suicide in custody

Convict sentenced to death in Vidya murder case dies by suicide in custody

May 25, 2026   10:20 am

It has been reported that a convict sentenced to death and imprisoned in connection with the abduction, gang rape, and murder of 18-year-old schoolgirl Sivaloganathan Vidya in the Jaffna District in 2015 has died by suicide.

The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old Poobalasingham Jeyakumar, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Department of Prisons stated that the inmate, who was being held at Jaffna Prison, died by suicide last night (24).

On May 6, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the death sentences imposed by a three-member High Court trial-at-bar on four defendants, including ‘Swiss Kumar’, in connection with the case. 

The judgment was delivered by a five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, which dismissed the appeals filed by the defendants seeking acquittal and release.

However, the Court also acquitted two other defendants.

At the time the judgment was delivered, three of the defendants sentenced to death, including the deceased, had appeared before the court via Zoom.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support: 
- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926
- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570 
- CCCline: 1333 (toll free)
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Funds allocated for elections were used to provide relief to Ditwah victims - JVP's Tilvin Silva (English)

Funds allocated for elections were used to provide relief to Ditwah victims - JVP's Tilvin Silva (English)

Monsoon rains continue to batter Sri Lanka; Fishermen warned of rough seas and strong winds (English)

Monsoon rains continue to batter Sri Lanka; Fishermen warned of rough seas and strong winds (English)

''Stop being arrogant'' Sajith tells Govt. to immediately pursue a successor agreement with IMF (English)

''Stop being arrogant'' Sajith tells Govt. to immediately pursue a successor agreement with IMF (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.05.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.05.24

Children's rights must be given priority among fundamental rights in Sri Lanka - Sajith (English)

Children's rights must be given priority among fundamental rights in Sri Lanka - Sajith (English)

Over 27,000 individuals affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka (English)

Over 27,000 individuals affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka (English)