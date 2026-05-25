Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa arrested

Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa has been arrested by officers of the Thalangama Police, said Ada Derana reporter.

He was taken into custody after arriving at the Thalangama Police Station to provide a statement in connection with a recent incident near the National War Heroes’ Monument in Battaramulla.

On 18 May, police stated that legal action would be initiated against a group, including the leader of the National Freedom Front (NFF), former Member of Parliament Wimal Weerawansa, over allegations of obstructing rehearsal activities held in preparation for the National War Heroes’ Day commemoration.

Police further noted that during rehearsals and preparatory arrangements for the main ceremony, a group of approximately 35 individuals, including the former MP, allegedly attempted to enter the National War Heroes’ Monument premises without authorization, thereby disrupting official duties and scheduled rehearsal activities. Officers present at the scene reportedly prevented entry and subsequently removed the group from the location.

Authorities confirmed that investigations are ongoing and that legal action will be pursued against those involved.

Meanwhile, tensions arose between police and former MP Wimal Weerawansa when he arrived at the War Heroes’ Monument near Parliament to pay floral tributes. He, along with a group comprising party activists, had visited the site on 18 May to commemorate fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the humanitarian operation.

However, a dispute occurred after security officials denied access to the memorial area for the laying of floral tributes, resulting in heightened tensions at the site.

A heated exchange subsequently took place between police officers and the former MP’s group. Video footage had captured the former MP falling to the ground during an attempt to move forward as officers attempted to push the group back.

Subsequently, two individuals present at the scene were arrested and placed in a police vehicle. Reports further indicate that Weerawansa also entered the vehicle, after which the arrested individuals were later released by police.