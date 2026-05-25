2025 O/L results expected by mid-June - Exams Dpt.

2025 O/L results expected by mid-June - Exams Dpt.

May 25, 2026   12:28 pm

The Department of Examinations says it expects to release the results of the 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination by mid-June.

Responding to an inquiry made by Ada Derana regarding reports circulating on social media claiming that the examination results would be released in the coming days, Commissioner General of Examinations Indika Kumari Liyanage stated that an exact date for the release of the results cannot yet be announced.

However, she noted that plans are in place to issue the O/L examination results by mid-June.

The 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination was held from February 17 to 26, with a total of 451,463 candidates sitting for the examination.

According to the Department of Examinations, 382,249 of them were school applicants, while 69,214 were private candidates.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Funds allocated for elections were used to provide relief to Ditwah victims - JVP's Tilvin Silva (English)

Funds allocated for elections were used to provide relief to Ditwah victims - JVP's Tilvin Silva (English)

Monsoon rains continue to batter Sri Lanka; Fishermen warned of rough seas and strong winds (English)

Monsoon rains continue to batter Sri Lanka; Fishermen warned of rough seas and strong winds (English)

''Stop being arrogant'' Sajith tells Govt. to immediately pursue a successor agreement with IMF (English)

''Stop being arrogant'' Sajith tells Govt. to immediately pursue a successor agreement with IMF (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.05.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.05.24

Children's rights must be given priority among fundamental rights in Sri Lanka - Sajith (English)

Children's rights must be given priority among fundamental rights in Sri Lanka - Sajith (English)

Over 27,000 individuals affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka (English)

Over 27,000 individuals affected by adverse weather across Sri Lanka (English)