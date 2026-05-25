2025 O/L results expected by mid-June - Exams Dpt.

The Department of Examinations says it expects to release the results of the 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination by mid-June.

Responding to an inquiry made by Ada Derana regarding reports circulating on social media claiming that the examination results would be released in the coming days, Commissioner General of Examinations Indika Kumari Liyanage stated that an exact date for the release of the results cannot yet be announced.

However, she noted that plans are in place to issue the O/L examination results by mid-June.

The 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination was held from February 17 to 26, with a total of 451,463 candidates sitting for the examination.

According to the Department of Examinations, 382,249 of them were school applicants, while 69,214 were private candidates.