Sri Lanka nears one million tourist arrivals in 2026

The number of foreign tourist arrivals in the country in 2026 is approaching the one million mark, according to data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

According to the latest statistics, a total of 990,032 tourists have visited Sri Lanka so far this year.

During the first 24 days of May, 113,755 foreign tourists entered the country, the SLTDA noted.

India continues to be the leading source of tourist arrivals during this period, contributing 46,998 visitors.

Additionally, 7,287 tourists arrived from the United Kingdom, 7,250 from China and 5,782 from Germany.

In May 2025, a total of 132,919 tourists visited Sri Lanka.